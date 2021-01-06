Covid-19 vaccine to reach Gurgaon by mid-January

The district administration in Gurgaon is completely prepared to administer the vaccine, and 181 locations have been identified for the purpose," said Gurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav. (File Photo)

The Covid-19 vaccine is expected to reach Gurgaon by mid-January, following which “2-2.5 lakh people” will receive the shot in the first phase, said health department officials.

“We have created 37 cold chain points… a district vaccine store has also been set up in Pataudi, which can store 2 lakh-2.5 lakh vaccines.

The district administration is completely prepared to administer the vaccine, and 181 locations have been identified for the purpose,” said Gurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

A dry run of the vaccination process will take place on Thursday. “It will be carried out at the Primary Health Centres in Wazirabad and Bhangrola, and at the Government Senior Secondary School in Basai Enclave,” said Dr Yadav.

Read | Minutes show how panel changed mind on Covaxin

Twenty-five beneficiaries will be targeted at each centre.

District Immunisation Officer Dr M P Singh said the vaccines will be administered thrice a week -Monday, Thursday and Saturday – with each centre setting a target of 100 people a day.

“Each person will be sent an SMS two days before the vaccination, alerting them to the time, place and date. A similar message will go to the vaccinator. When the person reaches the centre, their name will first be checked in the list available with the team, following which the person will be directed to another officer who will work on the Covid portal and check their details,” said Dr Singh.

“After this, the person will be administered the vaccine and kept in the observation room for half an hour, where two other team members will be present. During this time, if they develop any issues, officials will take care of them,” he said.

Last week, officials had said the vaccine will be given to four categories of people in the first phase – health workers; frontline workers such as police personnel or those in the Armed forces; people above the age of 50; and those persons below 50 years of age having pre-existing illnesses.

“First on the priority list will be 36,000 health workers, including paramedical staff, doctors, ASHA workers, ANM staff, nurses. They will be administered the vaccine at 58-60 centres” said Dr Yadav.