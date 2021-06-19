‘Covid vaccine festival’ to be celebrated in Gurgaon on Monday

Gurgaon’s health department as well as private hospitals in the district will celebrate a ‘Covid Vaccine Festival’ on Monday, wherein the number of vaccination slots at centres will be increased as they look to vaccinate as many people as possible.

According to officials, the ‘festival’ will be celebrated at all 37 health centres as well as private hospitals in the district.

“As a result of the hard work of health workers, district Gurgaon has reached the first place among the major cities of the country in vaccinating its citizens. There is no shortage of vaccines in Gurgaon. All citizens should participate in the vaccination campaign and fulfill their duties as responsible citizens,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon.

Speaking about preparations for the vaccination campaign on Monday, officials said that directions have been given to all team members as well as representatives of private hospitals to “bring as many people as possible to the vaccination camp on June 21 and get them vaccinated”.

“People coming to government health centres on the day do not need any prior registration. Everyone can come as part of the walk-in process and get their vaccination done on a first come first served basis,” said Dr MP Singh, Deputy Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon.

As per data with the health department, 52.60 per cent of the population of Gurgaon has been vaccinated so far, with 9,17,112 people being administered the Covid vaccine until Friday evening.

On Friday, officials said, 7,478 people between the ages of 18 and 44 received their first dose of the vaccine, while 626 people received their second dose. In addition, 874 people above the age of 45 were administered their first vaccine dose while 856 people in this category were administered their second dose. Furthermore, 45 health workers and 32 frontline workers received their first vaccine dose while 32 health workers and 48 frontline workers received their second dose. A total of 59 international travellers, going abroad for jobs, education, and the Tokyo Olympics, were vaccinated at the Sector 31 Polyclinic on the same day.