Delhi: Vaccine drive surges in 12-14 age group, 40,000 jabs given on Saturday

More than 40,000 Covid jabs were given in Delhi till Saturday evening, driven mainly by vaccination in the 12-14 year age group for which the drive opened Wednesday. This comes just a day after the capital saw only 13 shots being administered on Holi, one of the lowest figures the city has seen since the drive began in January last year.

This is the first time in 12 days that the total number of vaccines administered has crossed the 40,000 mark.

Of the 40,403 shots administered on Saturday, almost 38% were in the 12-14 year age group, according to data on the government’s CoWIN portal. The drive in younger children, who are being administered BiologicalE’s Corbevax, had not picked up in the first three days. There were just over 3,900 shots administered in the age category on the first two days of the drive and none on Holi, the third day of the drive.

Of the 13 shots administered on Holi, 10 doses were given to those between the ages of 18 and 44, one in the age group of 45 to 60, and two were given to persons aged above 60, according to data from the government’s CoWin portal.

There are more than 6 lakh children in this age group in Delhi. The numbers are likely to pick up when camps will be organised in schools.

“Currently, children are on vacation. Many are out of the city as well. So, the vaccination rate is lower. Hopefully, the numbers will increase once the drive begins in schools. We have already reached out to the department of education to check with schools and give us a schedule on when the camps can be organised,” said a Delhi government official.

Vaccination numbers have been dipping in Delhi since mid-February as the city reached its saturation point in immunising most categories of people barring those who are yet to get their third precautionary dose.

The uptake of the precautionary dose has been slow, with just over 4.53 lakh having received it so far. With the government opening up the drive to all those above 60 years with or without comorbidities, now 21 lakh people over the age of 60 years in Delhi, 2.4 lakh healthcare workers and 3.5 lakh frontline workers are eligible for the dose.

“Fewer people are coming to get the precautionary dose because the number of cases has gone down; everything has opened up so the disease may no longer seem like a threat. People do keep trickling in but it is no longer a priority for them,” a Delhi government official said.