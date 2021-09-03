Covid vaccination drive underway for labourers working at Central Vista, Delhi airport

The Delhi government has resumed the free Covid-19 vaccination drive for construction workers at Central Vista and also started vaccination for labourers at the Delhi airport.

A government official said that around 1,600 workers have been vaccinated at the Central Vista construction site. There are around 2,600 construction workers at the site, most of them employed by Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd, the contract company working on the project.

Officials said that getting vaccinated is not mandatory and they aim to ensure that workers do not lose their daily wage. In case of vaccine hesitancy, the workers will be given counselling, they added. The government had begun vaccinating workers at Central Vista end of June.

At the Delhi airport too, a vaccination drive is being held for labourers working on the Terminal 1 construction and a few working on the construction of a runway. There are a total of 4,000 labourers, of which 2,500 had been vaccinated previously by airport authorities. Vaccination was due for 1,500 workers. Yesterday, over 300 were vaccinated.

While at the airport, a few workers were being administered their first dose, others were being administered the second. At central vista, workers are currently being administered the first dose.

A government official said, “we will continue the drive till all the workers get vaccinated at both the sites. The Delhi government will soon be issuing a health advisory regarding the vaccination of all construction workers in major projects.”