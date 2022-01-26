Covid vaccination daily average falls in Delhi

With high vaccine coverage in the city, Delhi has seen fewer immunisations over the last week. Over 72,800 shots were administered daily on average over the last seven days in comparison to over 132,400 shots in the previous corresponding period.

Delhi has already administered over 16.8 million first doses in adults as against an estimated nearly 15 million eligible people over the age of 18 years, completing 100 per cent coverage. And 12.2 million second doses have also been administered so far, covering 81 per cent of the adult population. The Centre, earlier this week, said that high uptake in vaccination has resulted in a less severe third wave, with fewer hospitalisations and deaths.

The drive for children between the ages of 15 and 17 years, which started on January 3, has covered 774,330 persons so far, administering the first dose of Covaxin to 71.5 per cent of the estimated eligible population. The interval between two Covaxin doses is four to six weeks, meaning the drive for administration of second dose in children should begin next month.

The government also opened the drive for precaution doses on January 10 for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60 years with co-morbidities. So far, only 2,34,448 precaution doses have been administered in Delhi with many persons getting the infection during the current surge in cases. The vaccine can be administered only three months after a person has tested positive for Covid-19, as per the guidelines of the Central government.

There were over 20,000 cases recorded on eight days in the city. “Many of the beneficiaries have tested positive, especially healthcare workers, and will be given the shots later,” said a district official.

There are nearly 240,000 healthcare workers, 350,000 frontline workers, and 380,000 people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities in Delhi who are eligible for a precaution dose.