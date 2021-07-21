Covid vaccination centre for pregnant and lactating women set up in North West Delhi

The Union Health Ministry had formally announced early this month that pregnant women are now eligible for COVID vaccination. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A dedicated Covid vaccination centre for pregnant and lactating women has been set up in North West Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

The dedicated centre at Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, C Block Mangolpuri, allows walk-in registrations for the women, including for their immediate and eligible family members.

According to the DM North West’s office, regular awareness sessions regarding women-related welfare schemes have also been arranged at the centre.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry had announced that pregnant women are now eligible for Covid vaccination, based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.

“Pregnant women, who opt for vaccination, can be inoculated with Covid vaccines available in the country any time during their pregnancy at the nearest government or private vaccination centre after registration on CoWIN or by walk-in registration at the nearest centre,” the government statement had said.

