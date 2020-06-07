Refrain from getting tested unless you have symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal

Till Saturday, the city had performed 2,46,873 tests with 5,180 tests done in the last 24 hours. (Representational) Till Saturday, the city had performed 2,46,873 tests with 5,180 tests done in the last 24 hours. (Representational)

Asymptomatic people need not get tested for Covid-19, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday while stressing on the need to test symptomatic and severe patients.

“The priority is to save the lives of serious patients. Those with mild symptoms or asymptomatic can recover. If all asymptomatic patients will start going to the labs for tests, then the system will collapse. Asymptom-atic people should not insist on getting tested. If they are going to get tested, then serious patients will suffer,” he said, adding that Delhi is still on the top in terms of conducting tests for Covid-19.

Read | ‘Some hospitals asking for money to give beds, won’t allow black marketeering,’ says Delhi CM

Till Saturday, the city had performed 2,46,873 tests with 5,180 tests done in the last 24 hours. Recently, the government issued notices to at least six private labs for allegedly flouting ICMR’s testing guidelines. “There are 42 labs in the city and only six of them have been issued notices for not following the guidelines. Testing is still going on, 5,300 samples have been tested today. The other 36 labs are still working,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre-run RML hospital on Saturday restricted services for Covid-19 patients in the screening centre from 9 am to 5 pm. Earlier, the screening centre used to function 24×7 for collecting samples. Citing Delhi government’s rule to not exceed the testing capacity, the hospital has curtailed testing services. “We have limited capacity to test the samples and from the last two days, the number of samples coming to the testing centre have increased. We are able to test 300-350 samples a day but the screening centre reported around 500 samples in a day. To ensure there is no backlog of the samples, we have decided to restrict the timings,” said Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, medical superintendent of RML hospital.

Read | Hospitals can’t turn away ‘suspected’ Covid patients over lack of report: Delhi CM

The Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital has been sending its samples to Lok Nayak hospital after a few lab technicians tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, the hospital is not collecting any new samples in the flu centre and is not lifting samples of patients who are admitted in the hospital. The hospital’s lab used to test 70-80 samples in a day. “We will sanitise the laboratory on Monday and from Tuesday, we will restart the process,” said Dr B L Sherwal, medical director of the hospital.

Other government labs are also running full. At AIIMS, the lab which has a capacity of testing around 200-240 samples a day is catering only to the patients visiting the emergency ward, healthcare workers and their families. The Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) with a capacity of testing 200 samples a day is running at full capacity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd