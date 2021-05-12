Covid testing centre comes up at Delhi’s Hansraj College

An RT-PCR testing centre has come up at Delhi University’s Hansraj College soon after its principal wrote to various authorities offering the campus to be turned into a Covid care centre, vaccination centre and a testing centre.

“We have opened this RT-PCR testing centre in collaboration with JITM Skills Pvt Ltd. It’s an ICMR and NABL approved lab. We also want to start vaccination here as soon as possible,” said principal Rama.

She had previously written to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Health Minister, State Health Minister, and the District Magistrate.

In one such letter dated May 9, principal Rama wrote: “We are all going through a bad phase and the pandemic is posing many challenges. It is increasingly being understood that each one of us must come forward and lend our hands, resources and logistics to fight the pandemic…

“Hansraj College has a hostel that caters to 200 residents. We are ready to offer the space with your support that can be converted into a 100-bed ICU facility as the COVID patients are not getting hospital beds and that is causing anxiety. University employees and their families are also facing challenges as facilities are scattered and infected people are increasing each day.”

She had also requested a vaccination centre.

“We also request you to set up a vaccination centre (Covishield) (currently there is no vaccination centre in the North Campus) and testing centre in the college for the University teaching and non-teaching staff,” she wrote.

“This will ensure that people above 18 years get vaccinated with covishield immediately…This will save many people and mitigate some pressure on the health and infrastructure system in the University Campus. Hansraj College has geared up and is ready for this endeavour of setting up the Vaccination Centre (Covishield) and bed facility with your support,” she further wrote.

Asked why there was a demand made specifically for Covishield, Rama said, “DU’s Health Centre in West Delhi at Shivaji College is administering Covaxin shots. So we thought it would be good to have Covishield here in North Campus.”