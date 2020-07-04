Covid symptoms but two negative tests, 26-yr-old junior resident dies

Bhayana worked in the oral surgery dept of MAIDS. He had secured rank 21 in AIIMS MDS exam. Bhayana worked in the oral surgery dept of MAIDS. He had secured rank 21 in AIIMS MDS exam.

“I am having breathing issues. All my symptoms are of corona… I will be 100% positive,” said Dr Abhishek Bhayana (26) to his elder brother Aman (31) on Thursday morning, hours before he passed away following complaints of chest congestion and breathlessness.

He had tested negative twice for Covid-19.

Working as a junior resident doctor at Delhi’s Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences (MAIDS), Abhishek was posted in the department of oral surgery of the dental institute.

He secured rank 21 in the AIIMS MDS exam, and travelled to Rohtak on June 26 to appear for counselling.

Abhishek’s family performed his last rites on Friday afternoon.

His friends and colleagues still remember him as a doctor with unmatchable positive energy.

“He was a diligent and hardworking doctor. Despite having all the symptoms of coronavirus, his test did not come positive. He died of a heart attack,” said a senior doctor from MAIDS.

Recalling the last night he spent with his brother, Aman said: “On Thursday morning, he started to feel dizzy. Before that, he was perfectly fine. I kept telling him that nothing will happen to him… We still can’t believe he is not with us. Our parents are in shock.”

Abhishek was going to turn 27 on July 22.

According to the family, he started experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms around 10 days ago and had complained of throat pain and cough.

“We took him to a chest specialist. An X-ray was performed and we were told he has a chest infection. We were under the impression that it was nothing but viral fever. But he kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath,” his brother said.

As his condition worsened on Thursday, he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital.

“He was fit and healthy. The negative result may come due to several other reasons. Till his last breath, he kept saying he had symptoms of coronavirus. The doctors there started administering oxygen to him but it was too late by then,” said Aman.

