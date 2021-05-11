Seven high-risk rural areas on Gurgaon admin’s radar

May 11, 2021 1:06:56 am
In the hope of containing the spread of Covid-19 in rural parts of Gurgaon, the district administration has identified seven “high-risk areas” and prepared an action plan. According to officials, an intensive testing campaign will be carried out in these areas so that infected persons can be quickly identified, isolated and treated.
The areas identified fall under Primary Health Centres of Bhondsi, Palra, Badshahpur, Kasan, Bhangrola, Bhodakalan and Farrukhnagar, where the number of new cases have high in the last few days.
“The health department’s effort is to try to prevent infection in rural areas while there is time,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurgaon.
