Amid Covid spike in other countries, Delhi airport begins random testing of 2% international travellers

Keeping a vigil amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases in countries like China, Japan, and Singapore, authorities at the Delhi airport have started random testing of 2 per cent of the total passengers from international flights. The passengers will have to undergo random Covid testing post arrival at the airport.

New Delhi District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Rao on Saturday visited the airport and reviewed the compliance of directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding monitoring of Covid-19 cases.

Rao said the travellers will have to submit the samples and then will be allowed to leave the airport. “Copy of the positive report shall be shared with Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and follow up action shall be taken. Samples of passengers testing positive shall be sent for Genome testing,” he said.

Rao added the arrangements are in place to ensure these guidelines are put in place at the airport.

Airlines are randomly selecting 2 per cent of passengers and submitting the data to the team of District Disaster Management Authority, which is ensuring that these passengers undergo the mandatory testing.

The testing is being done and monitored by a team of health officials from the health ministry.

The District Administration and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is also keeping a close watch on the arrangements and ensuring proper coordination among all agencies so that directions of the health ministry and Civil Aviation ministry are strictly complied with.

“The District Administration is also trying to ensure that all the latest instructions on Covid-19 and the latest protocols are shared with the common public so that people at large are also aware of the same and smooth movement of passengers at Delhi Airport can be ensured. Apart from that, it is advised to use face masks while in public places,” Rao added.