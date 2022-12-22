Covid shadow re-emerges, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meet

The Delhi government is monitoring the Covid situation and the health department has asked officials to ensure genome sequencing is done for all positive cases being reported in the city. Officials said they will also take stock of oxygen plants and other logistics available in the state government-run hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the Covid situation in the national capital and make preparations.

The move comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China. The Union Health Ministry Tuesday urged all states and Union Territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

According to senior officials, the state health department will implement the Centre’s guidelines, which were issued on Tuesday.

“We are also taking stock of infrastructure and redoing it wherever required. Whatever preparations we did in the last phase of the pandemic, we will take it further and add more,” said an official.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, on Wednesday, Delhi recorded five cases of Covid and one death. A total of 2,642 tests were conducted, and 19 people were recorded to be in home isolation while three were in hospitals.

There are 8,211 beds in Covid-dedicated hospitals, out of which 17 are occupied and 8,194 are vacant, the bulletin showed.

The genome sequencing will be conducted at the lab in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Doctors at Lok Nayak hospital, the nodal hospital for Covid infections, have been instructed to send all samples for genome sequencing.

“We have not had any Covid patients for the last 20 days; whenever a patient comes we will send samples for genome sequencing,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director at Lok Nayak Hospital.

According to Dr Ekta Gupta, a virologist at ILBS, the Delhi government has instructed to conduct 100% genome sequencing sampling.

“All positive cases will be tested for now. We have the data till November 20, and all samples were XBB variant-dominant,” said Dr Ekta.

The Covid numbers in Delhi have been low and the city has been reporting less than 20 positive cases in a day since December 4, while the number of tests hovered between 2,500-3,000. One death was reported on December 5.

Till December 20, three Covid positive patients were admitted to hospitals across the city, and 21 were in home isolation, according to the data.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday reviewed the Covid situation in the country, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.