Second wave: Weeks after it was called out by RSS member, Delhi BJP swings into action

A Covid-19 care centre is set up at Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, in New Delhi, Monday, May 10, 2021. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra, File)

Delhi BJP, which came under fire from a member of the RSS over its outreach during the ongoing Covid-19 surge, has given push to several initiatives to help people, including a 100-bed Covid care centre, ambulances and oxygen concentrators over the past few days.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said a Covid care centre at North Delhi corporation’s Balak Ram Hospital with oxygen cylinders, concentrators and 100 beds has started. He also said a helpline of doctors is running and food distribution camps are being held at several places.

An aide of MP Gautam Gambhir said three ambulances for patients which will be available free of charge will be pressed into service this week. The former cricketer also arranged a 25 bed Covid care centre with oxygen, which is being run by the Ahinshadham Charitable Trust.

Distribution of 200 concentrators is underway and 250 more will come soon, he said.

He added that 600 oxygen cylinders have been distributed, many of which have not come back, and the team is constantly following up and requesting people to return them.

MP Parvesh Verma said work to install an oxygen plant in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital will begin in the next two days. The 500-litre capacity plant will provide oxygen to 150 patients, he added. Besides, a 200 bedded Covid Oxgen Sewa Kendra will soon start at Radha Swami Beas ashram at Ashok Nagar, he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Delhi state executive member Rajiv Tuli had earlier hit out at the Delhi BJP for their “virtual absence” in public during the current Covid surge. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi: “There is fire everywhere in Delhi, has any Dilli wala seen BJP Delhi?”