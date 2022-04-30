scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Covid relief to families of 30 frontline workers

Sisodia visited the family of Kamlesh, a sanitation worker at Lok Nayak hospital, who died of Covid while serving patients.

New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 3:43:55 am
The Delhi government has provided Covid relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of 30 ‘Covid warriors’ who lost their lives during the pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after handing over the ‘Samman Rashi’ to the family of a staffer.

Handing over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family, Sisodia said: “The country salutes the sacrifice of these brave Covid warriors. The government took a pledge to take care of the families of martyred Covid warriors, and will always stand with their families in every situation. During the pandemic, doctors, paramedical staff and sanitation workers were risking their lives. Though this amount cannot compensate for the loss of the families, we hope it will definitely help them stand again and have a dignified life.”

