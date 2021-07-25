Despite relaxations, only 50 passengers per coach in Metro: DMRC

"Despite restrictions on number of passengers, Metro is still running maximum trains, performing over 5,100 trips with the highest frequency daily as was available during pre-Covid times," DMRC said. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

The Delhi Metro said that despite trains being allowed to run with a 100 per cent seating capacity, only 50 people can be allowed per coach, as opposed to 300 people before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority passed orders for further unlocking in the city, including 100 per cent seat capacity utilisation in the Metro starting Monday, up from the earlier 50 per cent.

While the capacity has been increased, social distancing norms have to be followed. Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said that entry to the stations will continue to be regulated. “As a result, though the queues may slightly reduce, they might still persist outside stations, especially during peak hours, owing to compliance and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour inside the Metro premises as per the government guidelines,” he said in a statement.

The Delhi metro, by design, prioritises space for standing rather than sitting, unlike a few other train lines across the world, especially in European countries.

“Despite restrictions on the number of passengers, the Metro is still running maximum trains, performing over 5,100 trips with the highest frequency daily as was available during pre-Covid times, when over 60 lakh passenger journeys were performed daily,” the statement said.