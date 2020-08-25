Covid positivity rate shows slight increase, Delhi govt on alert

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man for COVID-19 testing at a Govt school in New Delhi. (Express photo By Amit Mehra)

With hotels and weekly markets reopening, and possibly the Delhi Metro next month, Delhi government officials are concerned about the positivity rate showing an increase over the past week. According to senior officials, after remaining stagnant at the 6% mark for over a month, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid out of the total tests conducted has shown signs of an increase.

“We were at 6% for many weeks but as more and more of the city reopens, the positivity rate has started to see an increase and is now around the 7%-8% mark. We are monitoring the situation closely. In Delhi, getting a test done is quite easy now and we are encouraging it,” said an official.

Delhi has 1,62,527 cases so far, of which 11,626 are active. This number had dropped below 10,000 earlier this month. The Covid toll on Monday stood at 4,313 — a case fatality ratio of 2.6%. On Monday, 1,061 new cases were recorded and around 12,000 people were tested, which is less than the daily average of around 18,000.

There is no shortage of beds — with or without oxygen and ventilators — in hospitals at present. Of the 14,119 Covid beds, 10,510 are vacant.

“We are not concerned regarding the number of beds at present but we saw in the past that the number of cases shot up within days of the first phase of easing of lockdown. The government is prepared and has not relaxed, and the trend seems to suggest that there has been a slight increase in cases and rate of growth as compared to the last week of July,” the official said.

Over the past two weeks, the compounded daily growth rate over 7 days has risen slightly from 0.69% to 0.81%. At the peak of Delhi’s Covid crisis, the growth rate was over 5%.

“The most encouraging thing has been that the number of deaths has not increased even though cases have. Delhi’s overall fatality ratio has actually gone down slightly. We believe it is because of better patient management techniques now, availability of oxygen on almost all beds and quick hospitalisation,” the official said.

