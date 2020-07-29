Covid patient says molested by doctor at Noida hospital

An FIR has been registered against a 35-year-old doctor of Noida’s Jaypee Hospital for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old patient who was admitted there for Covid-19 treatment. (Representational Image) An FIR has been registered against a 35-year-old doctor of Noida’s Jaypee Hospital for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old patient who was admitted there for Covid-19 treatment. (Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered against a 35-year-old doctor of Noida’s Jaypee Hospital for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old patient who was admitted there for Covid-19 treatment.

The doctor, a critical care specialist, was also admitted to the hospital in Sector 128 for Covid-19 and had been given the same room as the woman on a sharing basis.

“We received a complaint on Monday and have registered a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). We are investigating negligence by the hospital for putting a man and a woman in the same room,” SHO Expressway Noida said.

Police said the man is under home quarantine at the moment. “As soon as his test comes negative and all post-Covid protocols are done, we will arrest him,” said the SHO.

A spokesperson of Jaypee Hospital told The Indian Express that the doctor has been a visiting consultant for around seven months: “Police are looking into the matter. The hospital has terminated his services.”

The spokesperson said that “in private hospitals, there is no concept of different wards for men and women”.

Hospital authorities said both the woman and the doctor are still positive but don’t require further hospitalisation.

The woman’s sister said the incident took place on Monday when the 20-year-old was being discharged: “For a few days, my sister was alone in the room, and then the other patient, who introduced himself as a doctor, was put in the same room. On Monday, both were being discharged when he started telling her about ‘post-Covid’ symptoms such as blood clotting.”

She said that the accused allegedly “offered to check her sister for clots and asked her to lie down”. “He then touched her inappropriately… My sister immediately called me up to tell me what had happened… she was shaken. I called our relative, who is a doctor on Covid duty in Mumbai, who said there are no such symptoms. He had no business touching her like this,” she said.

The doctor on duty was informed and a complaint was written to the police. Later, the woman alleged, the doctor sent her photos of his minor daughter on WhatsApp, with a message that he would commit suicide. He also allegedly sent her a photo of a ceiling fan with a similar message.

The woman’s brother said that as soon as they found out that a man was sharing the room with his sister, there was apprehension. “Even at government hospitals, the wards for men and women are different. This format only makes sense if patients have attendants with them” he said.

