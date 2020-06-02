63-year-old Covid patient ‘hangs self’ at Delhi’s Batra Hospital

Police said they suspect the man committed suicide due to his health condition. Police said they suspect the man committed suicide due to his health condition.

A 63-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus was found hanging at Batra Hospital Sunday.

Police said they suspect the man committed suicide due to his health condition. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said he was found hanging from the fan inside room 511 at 4 pm on Sunday.

A retired Delhi Jal Board employee, he had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related issues at a private hospital for the last 10 years.

Dr SCL Gupta, medical director at Batra Hospital, said, “The patient was suffering from chronic kidney disease and undergoing treatment at another hospital. On May 19, he complained of fever and was admitted to Batra Hospital, where he was tested. A day later, his reports came positive, and he was shifted to the corona ward. He was undergoing treatment for his kidney issue by regular dialysis and also being treated for the virus. Kidney patients are usually more susceptible to the virus because they have low immunity. On Sunday, the nurse gave him a meal around 3 pm. After 30-40 minutes, she went back to give him medicines but found him hanging from the ceiling fan. She called the doctors, who tried to revive him, but he had passed away.”

Batra Hospital is among the Covid-designated hospitals in the city.

Police said the man lived with his wife and children at Meethapur. No suicide note was recovered, said police.

On March 19, a 23-year-old man, suspected to be a Covid-19 patient, had committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of Safdarjung Hospital. The man had come from Sydney to Delhi and was admitted to the hospital after he complained of a headache the same day. While doctors were treating him, he escaped from his room and jumped.

On May 12, a 31-year-old armyman suffering from lung cancer and coronavirus allegedly committed suicide at the military hospital at Delhi Cantt.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd