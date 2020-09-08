Delhi Covid panel chief links laxity to case uptick

On Monday, the city reported 2,077 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The increase in new Covid cases in the city can be attributed to the “lackadaisical attitude” of people, head of the Delhi government’s expert committee on Covid-19, Dr Mahesh Verma has told The Indian Express.

“A virus has a pattern and right now, Delhi is going through that phase where cases have gone up once again. This can also be attributed to the lackadaisical attitude of the public. The fear of catching Covid-19 has weaned off and, therefore, a rise in the cases is bound to happen. But we all must remember that the economy has to be back on the track. We will have to maintain a balance and ensure that all precautions are being followed well,” said Dr Verma.

New cases have increased over the past week as the number of tests being done were scaled up from around 18,000 a day to around 37,000 a day.

On Sunday, this number was over 3,200. The number was lower on Monday as fewer people — 23,000 as opposed to 36,000 — were tested. Delhi’s Covid toll is at 4,599, while 1,68,384 people have recovered from the illness, including 2,411 in the last 24 hours.

Over the past week, active cases have gone up by 29.4% while the total number of cases has increased by 9.29%.

