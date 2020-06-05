As hospitals turn Covid-only, worries over where other patients will go

On Wednesday, the Delhi government declared that Sir Ganga Ram, Moolchand and Saroj Super Speciality will now be Covid hospitals. Express photo. On Wednesday, the Delhi government declared that Sir Ganga Ram, Moolchand and Saroj Super Speciality will now be Covid hospitals. Express photo.

An order by the Delhi government to convert three private hospitals in the city into Covid-designated facilities has led to apprehensions over what happens to non-Covid patients admitted there. On Wednesday, the Delhi government declared that Sir Ganga Ram, Moolchand and Saroj Super Speciality, with bed capacities of 508, 140 and 154 respectively, will now be Covid hospitals.

The hospitals are in an overdrive to prepare for the transition — from shifting or discharging patients to arranging manpower, PPEs, N95 masks and gloves.

While Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will earmark 80% of its beds, the others will reserve 100%. These three are functioning on concessional lands, and each will reserve 25% of the total bed capacity for EWS Covid patients, to be treated free of cost.

“There are 60 patients admitted at present. We are trying to figure out how many can be discharged and how many need further treatment. We can’t just refer them to any other hospital; they are our responsibility. Starting today, we have stopped taking non-Covid patients,” said a senior doctor from one of the hospitals.

The 675-bed Ganga Ram hospital has to earmark 508 beds for Covid patients. However, the hospital’s testing lab was recently issued a showcause notice by the government for alleged delayed testing and flouting ICMR protocol. The lab, on an average, would conduct 300-350 tests a day. Sources said unless testing is allowed to resume, the days ahead will be difficult, especially since 20% of the beds are still reserved for non-Covid patients.

Sources also said patients with scheduled procedures, such as deliveries, are now apprehensive of being admitted to a largely Covid facility.

Then there’s the issue of insufficient time. In March, AIIMS had converted its trauma centre into a Covid facility, and existing patients were shifted in a phased manner to the main AIIMS campus. Healthcare workers were trained for a month before dealing with Covid patients.

“It is extremely important to look at the centralised AC system, as Covid and non-Covid areas should not get mixed. Any hospital, before functioning as a Covid facility, should ensure sufficient oxygen points, place for ICU beds and space for admitting patients with moderate symptoms. There should be enough manpower, PPE kits,” said Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent of AIIMS, adding that it took around 10 days for the administration to convert the facility.

Similarly, a senior official from Lok Nayak said it took at least three-four days for the transition. “Many patients were discharged and some shifted to other hospitals,” said the official, admitting that regular patients do have to bear the brunt.

Another private hospital said: “Many patients have been availing treatment with us for months, even years. They will never go to a government hospital, but what choice do we have? While treating Covid patients, we cannot forget about those with other serious ailments.”

