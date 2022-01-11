No lockdown in Delhi, third wave relatively mild: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said there will be no lockdown in the city and all Covid restrictions will be lifted gradually as cases decrease and the death rate comes down in the city.

“There is no plan to impose any lockdown in Delhi. We are imposing these restrictions out of compulsion as we have no choice but, believe me, this is being done only for your safety. If we will impose restrictions, the livelihood of people will be affected and if it’s not imposed then cases will increase and public will face problems. So keeping in mind both situations, we are… making a balance,” Kejriwal told media persons after reviewing the treatment facilities at LNJP Hospital. “I assure all these restrictions imposed will be gradually removed once cases come down.”

The chief minister said the third wave is mild compared to the second. “We are dealing with a very mild wave. The second wave witnessed in April last year was very dangerous and scary.”

“During the second wave, people with only Covid symptoms, low oxygen levels were admitted to hospitals. However, this time a large number of cases admitted to hospitals are patients with co-morbid conditions like cancer, hypertension, diabetes, chronic disease and respiratory issues. Cases are mild but it is spreading very fast… at present, hospitalisation is very less but the government has the capacity to provide 36,000 beds and 11,000 ICU/oxygen beds, if the requirement increases,” he added.

“There are enough beds, oxygen, medicines (at LNJP Hospital). Good thing is that the number of people being admitted is less compared to the second wave,” he said after the visit.

Kejriwal said around 22,000 Covid patients admitted to the hospital have recovered so far. “It is the only hospital in Delhi which provided treatment to pregnant women. It has not denied admission to any woman and has so far treated 700 pregnant women including those tested positive for Covid-19.”

Currently, about 136 Covid patients are at LNJP Hospital of which six were admitted as Covid cases and the remaining were those with co-morbidities who later tested positive for Covid, he said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday decided to close restaurants and bars for dining, but allowed takeaway and delivery of food. On Tuesday, it announced shutting of all private offices except those involved in essential activities.

To control the surge in cases in the city, the government has also requested the Centre to impose similar Covid restrictions in NCR regions like Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram as in Delhi.