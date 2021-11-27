New Covid variant: ILBS head urges caution for ‘at least next 6 months’

With the WHO designating B.1.1.529 as a “variant of concern”, ILBS head Dr SK Sarin, who has worked closely with the Delhi government on Covid response and preparedness, has urged caution “for at least the next six months, till June 2022”.

His remarks came on a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from countries where the new variant has been detected.

The variant was announced by scientists in South Africa on Thursday, and was detected in two more countries, Israel and Belgium. Germany, Botswana, Hong Kong are the other countries where the variant has been found.

“We know very little, I can only say that this has been declared as VOC, our concern for vigilance must be genuine, and especially with regard to travelers from countries which are exposed. As a policy, there should at least be quarantine and isolation for them upon arrival. And we should implement our own self lockdown – meaning keeping our masks on and being extremely vigilant – for at least the next six months, till June 2022, till the variant on concern hopefully dies down,” said Dr Sarin.

At the peak of the most recent wave, scenes of crowded hospital corridors and patients desperate to get admission had become common, particularly at large government hospitals.

At the time, Lok Nayak Hospital was the largest centre for Covid treatment. According to medical director Dr Suresh Kumar, preparedness for an escalation in the Covid situation has been an ongoing process.

“After the second wave itself, we have been continuously working to prepare ICU beds and oxygen supply, so in that sense we are ready. People need to be more vigilant and careful with Covid-appropriate behavior and not become lax with wearing masks,” he said.

The hospital also has a genome sequencing lab, which is crucial for detecting new variants.

“Given that the positivity in Delhi has been so low, the number of samples we have been getting for genome sequencing has consequently also been low. We have not received any fresh directions on this,” he said.