FIR registered against Delhi pub for violating Covid norms

A day before night curfew was announced in Delhi to curb spread of Covid-19, an FIR was registered against one of Delhi’s popular bars ‘My Bar Headquarters’ in Connaught Place for violating Covid norms.

DCP (New Delhi district) Dr Eish Singhal said, “We have registered an FIR against My Bar Headquarters in Connaught Place for violating Covid guidelines and not maintaining social distancing.”

The incident took place on April 4 when the complainant, Head Constable Pawan Kazla, was on night patrolling duty along with constable Rakesh in the Connaught Place area.

“During patrolling, we reached near N-block at 10 pm and found a huge crowd gathered inside one bar cum restaurant – My Bar Headquarters. We saw people were eating and drinking, some were waiting for their ordered food and some were standing near the cash counter to give their order…and many of them were not wearing masks or maintaining any social distance. They were sitting and standing closely due to which there was a possibility of spreading of Covid,” states the complainant Kazla in the FIR.

The FIR further reads, “The manager of bar cum restaurant, Rashin Khan met with them and the owner Kawaljeet Singh was not present in the spot, but he was giving services to the people, who were not wearing mask or maintaining social distancing, and it was a malignant act which was unlawful… He violated the norms of Covid guidelines under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and committed crime under 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 3 Epidemic Disease Act.”

Ajeet Ajmani, the owner of My Bar HQ in Delhi said the restaurant follows Covid protocols and social distancing norms but the police fined them because of a few guests who were found at the entry gate.

“There were three visits by the police. We were following social distancing norms that day but at the entry point, a few guests gathered. They were waiting for their table. We told police that the guests will soon be seated inside but the police fined us because they thought the guests weren’t following social distancing,” he added.

In a crackdown against those violating Covid guidelines, Delhi Police had prosecuted 173 people, including 13 banquet hall owners, 58 restaurant owners and 3-night club owners, on the intervening night of April 3-4.

“In a two-day special drive, several restaurants, night clubs and hotels have been fined and face cases for not maintaining social distancing and serving hookah…,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal.