Covid-lockdown: Delhi-Noida border crisis continues

Vehicles in queue to enter Noida from Delhi at Gautam Buddha Gate, during the lockdown across country. Vehicles in queue to enter Noida from Delhi at Gautam Buddha Gate, during the lockdown across country.

Four days after the Gautam Budh Nagar administration announced travel curbs and began insisting on special passes to cross the Delhi-UP border at Noida, several essential services, including medical professionals, continue to face trouble crossing the police barricades.

A doctor from Delhi’s National Heart Institute Hospital was among those stopped at border while returning to her home in Noida on Saturday evening.

While authorities told her that a movement pass is not sufficient and insisted on a pass from the CMO, she refused to move her car. “I left Noida to go towards Delhi in the morning. Nobody told me that it would be a problem while returning home,” she said.

After spending an hour convincing them, she removed the barricade herself and drove off. An inspector stationed at the DND flyway said, “If she had requested us to let her go politely and told us that she will not travel without a pass from tomorrow, we would have let her go… Medical professionals need to get their passes from the CMO and others have to apply at the DM office…”

The DM ordered the sealing of the border to contain the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday. In an order Thursday, DM of Gautam Budh Nagar exempted doctors and paramedics with COVID duty passes, those working in few government hospitals, and vehicles with government passes along with official ID cards, from restrictions.

Uday Raj Yadav, a medical supplier at UG Surgical, was stopped at the border. “I have a number of emergency equipment in my car… I was to drop it off at Yatharth hospital in Noida. The government should either ask us to shut our services, or let us go without any curbs,” he said.

A family of six heading for a funeral in Noida was stopped at the border as vehicles are allowed to carry a maximum of four people. “My father passed away earlier this morning… we had only one car,” said Sawant Kumar (28).

