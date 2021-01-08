Covid ICU beds in pvt hospitals further down to 40%: Delhi Govt

The latest government decision means that Covid ICU bed strength in a total of 73 hospitals would be 40 per cent (Representational)

THE DELHI government has decided to further reduce the percentage of reserved ICU beds for Covid patients in private hospitals from 60 per cent to 40 per cent, and convert four Covid dedicated private hospitals to partial Covid facilities.

The decision has been taken in the wake of reduced occupancy of Covid-19 ICU beds in hospitals and declining number of cases in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court, which has been hearing a petition filed by the Association of Healthcare Providers seeking quashing of the reservation orders, had asked the government to apprise it of the outcome of a review meeting on January 5, before January 8.

The latest government decision means that Covid ICU bed strength in a total of 73 hospitals would be 40 per cent. “These 73 hospitals shall have an option to increase Covid ICU beds reserved above the minimum limit prescribed if they so desire,” it said.

On September 12 last year, 33 major hospitals were directed by the government to reserve 80 per cent of ICU/HDU beds for Covid patients. A similar order was later passed for 42 private hospitals on November 19. On December 26, reservation was reduced from 80 to 60 per cent.

The status of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital as a Covid dedicated hospital shall remain unchanged, as per the government order.