Covid facilities at Hindu Rao hospital yet to take off

North MCD’s Hindu Rao Hospital is yet to start functioning as a full-fledged Covid facility as it needs to ramp up infrastructure, which will take a week’s time, Mayor Avtar Singh has said. It was to be converted by Tuesday.

Singh said he has been given a detailed list of things that need to be fixed like the ACs, or procured like 12,000 PPE kits. “We have placed these issues before the Delhi government; we are doing as much as we can,” he said.

The 980-bed hospital, the biggest under the MCD, with a staff of 600 doctors, 350 nurses and 300 allied workers, was turned into a Covid facility on Sunday. The order issued by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, directed the medical superintendent of Hindu Rao Hospital “to make all hospital beds available to admit Covid patients as per the laid down protocol by June 16”. “In view of the projections of a surge in Covid cases and the necessity to augment bed capacity urgently… Hindu Rao Hospital is hereby declared as designated Covid-19 hospital,” it said.

President of the Resident Doctors’ Association Abhimanyu Sardana said a meeting was held with hospital authorities during which they raised concerns of having a separate donning and doffing area for PPE kits, ACs being fixed and proper arrangements made for doctors to stay while on Covid duty and during the 14-day quarantine period.

A senior doctor said, “There are other issues that need to be fixed like increasing security, staff and manpower. More ventilators need to be purchased.”

According to North MCD officials, of the hospital’s 980 beds, 37 are unavailable due to the building being declared dangerous. The hospital has 17 ventilators, 8 ICU beds, 4 HDU beds and 250 beds with oxygen.

Meanwhile, a day after shutting its OPD, the hospital, in a notification on Tuesday, said: “All OPDs and emergency services will run in Hindu Rao Hospital till further orders. Only sick patients in emergency will be admitted.”

