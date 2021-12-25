Covid: Enforcement up across Delhi; club sealed for violations

With Delhi seeing a slight uptick in Covid cases, the district administrations have strengthened the enforcement drive across the city. All 11 districts each have deployed 25-100 enforcement teams and flying squads to carry out surprise inspections and raids at public places such as markets, malls, pubs, restaurants, and bars to ensure no large social and cultural gatherings take place.

On Thursday, Delhi Police and the South District administration sealed and registered an FIR against a popular club in Mehrauli for crowding and violating Covid protocols. “As many as 600 people were at the pub; there was no social distancing,” said Sonalika Jiwani, South District Magistrate.

The enforcement drive has been stepped up after the DDMA on December 15 banned social, cultural, and festive gatherings during Christmas and New Year and put a 50% cap on the seating capacity in restaurants and bars.

“We have increased enforcement from December 22. More than 100 teams are on ground and there is strict enforcement of Covid protocol at markets, malls, restaurants, and bars. All sub-divisional magistrates along with their teams are personally monitoring the situation on ground,” said Sonalika.

“We have also increased prosecution and are challaning those not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing in public places. In last two days, 500 challans have been issued,” she added.

Both the South and Southeast districts are home to several popular clubs, pubs, restaurants, and malls. As per officials, Covid cases, especially of the omicron variant, are being reported largely

from South, Southeast and Southwest districts.

The Southeast District has increased the number of enforcement teams from 19 to 25 in two days. This will be increased to 35 if cases go up in the district.

“We have deployed 10 special teams with 40 officers to carry out raids in market areas. Lajpat Nagar is one of the largest hubs as far as markets are concerned in the district. These teams target peak time in the evenings (7-7.30 pm) and conduct surprise checks, raids and prosecute violators,” said Southeast District Magistrate Vishwendra.

The district administration is also focusing on other areas where cases are increasing. “Tracking and containing clusters is very important as both omicron and delta variants are highly transmissible. We have 89 active cases in our district; of these 71 cases have been contained in 18 zones,” said the DM.

He further said separate teams have been deployed to conduct raids and surprise inspections at bars and pubs. “On Wednesday night, an FIR was filed against a pub operating in the basement of a hotel for crowding and other violations,” said Vishwendra.