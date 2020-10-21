Covid: Diabetes, hypertension combo proves especially deadly

Complete age and gender data was available in 5,283 cases. Of these, 1,086 people were suffering from both diabetes mellitus and hypertension, following by 989 people who were suffering from pneumonia. 695 people had diabetes mellitus only and 678 had hypertension.

One in five people, who died of Covid-19 between March and October, were suffering from both diabetes mellitus and hypertension. These two co-morbid conditions were the most common, followed by pneumonia, Delhi government’s reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by The Indian Express states.

Almost 45 % of people did not have any co morbid conditions. Data shows that between March 1 and September 30, 5,509 deaths were tagged as Covid deaths in the city. Complete age and gender data was available in 5,283 cases. Of these, 1,086 people were suffering from both diabetes mellitus and hypertension, following by 989 people who were suffering from pneumonia. 695 people had diabetes mellitus only and 678 had hypertension.

In Delhi, Covid deaths are categorised such by a Death Audit Committee set up in April. Not all those who died and tested positive for Covid are categorised as Covid deaths. The committee takes a call on how deaths are categorised. Several countries across the world have reported higher mortality among men as compared to women. This trend is visible in Delhi as well. Of the 5,283 deaths for which data is available, two thirds, or 66 %, are male. The higest number of deaths – 2,697 – was seen in people between the ages of 51 and 70, data shows. Of those who succumbed to the disease, co-morbidities were present in a over half the people. The age group for which co-morbid conditions were the smallest fraction of the total deaths was 21 to 30. Of the 179 people belonging to this age group who died, only 36 per cent had any comorbidity. It was highest in the 71 and above age group, where 60% of those who died had co-morbid conditions.

“The data clearly show diabetes and hypertension are the two diseases, which are also very common in the population, forming the high-risk group. If you look at most common co-morbid conditions, these are in the top four. This is why in our messaging, we have been clear about highlighting the role of these conditions, along with the risk that comes with age,” said a senior government official involved with Covid strategy planning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.