Positivity rate at 0.55%, Delhi inches towards ‘yellow’ alert

The sharp rise in the number of Covid cases reported in the city over the past week has not just brought back the night curfew to Delhi but is likely to bring in a slew of other restrictions as well.

A rapidly increasing positivity rate, alongside the threat of the high infection rate posed by the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is pushing Delhi towards the “yellow” alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan.

Over the past month, the positivity rate has climbed from under 0.1% to 0.55% Sunday, when 290 cases and one death due to Covid was reported. The positivity rate was 0.43% Saturday.

The yellow alert is implemented under either of the three conditions — positivity rate is over 0.5% for two consecutive days, 1,500 cases are recorded in a week, or average occupancy of oxygen beds is 500 for a week.

Over the past week, 1,155 cases have been recorded in the city. The number of people admitted to hospitals, however, is still low. On Sunday, 230 out of 8,960 hospital beds were occupied.

“As things stand, it is very likely that the positivity rate will cross 0.5% on Monday itself. This means restrictions under yellow alert will come into effect. The government is not a votary of a complete lockdown, and that is why a graded plan has been put in place. Crowding in markets is one big concern and that is why the odd-even formula will be implemented for markets and shops will be allowed to open only between 10 am and 8 pm. Restrictions on public transport will also be implemented. Buses and metro will allow 50% of the total capacity at any given time,” said an official. Officials said a final call on issuing the yellow alert will be taken on Monday.

Gurgaon sees first omicron case

Gurgaon reported its first case of the omicron variant Sunday. Health department officials said a 30-year-old man, who had arrived from the UK on December 10, tested positive on repeat RT-PCR testing for Covid on December 18.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Haryana, said, “The patient’s sample was sent for genome sequencing and he tested positive for the omicron variant on Sunday. He is being quarantined in an isolation facility.”