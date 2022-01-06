Covid: Delhi breaches 10,000 mark again

The number of Covid cases in Delhi shot past the 10,000-mark on Wednesday, doubling the previous day’s tally of fresh cases. The capital reported 10,665 new Covid cases as per the daily health bulletin.

The city last saw 10,000 cases in mid-May last year. Not only that, the capital recorded eight deaths due to Covid, which is the highest since June-end when the second wave was waning.

The number of deaths due to the infection had started increasing during the last two weeks of December, with nine deaths having been reported in the entire month, of which seven deaths were recorded during the second half.

The number of cases in the city has been rising sharply, increasing from less than 500 daily cases to nearly 10,000 in just eight days, the data shows.

Not only did the absolute number of cases increase, in the same period of time, there was also an increase in the positivity rate. The positivity rate shot up to 11.88% Wednesday from less than 1% just eight days ago.

“The fifth wave of Covid has started in Delhi. There were nearly 10,000 cases reported today. The only good thing is that most of the people seem to be getting the mild disease,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a video briefing.

The bulletin shows that there are 23,307 active cases. Of them, 782 have been hospitalised and there are 22 patients on ventilator support, up from 14 patients just a day ago. There are 140 patients on oxygen support, as per the report.

With the increase in the number of cases, Jain said that it was not possible to sequence the genomes of all samples as was being done for nearly four months.

“It is not possible to sequence all genomes anymore. Where there were 200 to 300 cases, we were sequencing 100% samples. The purpose of genome sequencing is to understand whether omicron was spreading; now we know that it is spreading, now genome sequencing is not relevant. We are now sequencing only 300 to 400 samples a day,” said Jain.

The current wave – which is the third for the country – is being driven by the new heavily mutated and highly immune-evasive omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2.

Earlier this week, Jain said 81% of the samples sent for genome sequencing were found to be positive for the new variant. The Indian Express reported the same day that nearly 80% of the omicron cases did not have any history of international travel or any contact with any international traveller.

Giving details of the preparation for the current wave, the health minister said private hospitals were asked to reserve more beds for Covid patients. “Earlier, 10% beds were earmarked at private hospitals for the treatment of Covid, we have now ordered that 40% of the beds be earmarked as cases are going up. Hospitalisation usually goes up four to five days after the cases increase,” said Jain.

In the government sector, he said, there were over 650 beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid cases in both GTB and Lok Nayak hospitals. Both hospitals only have 15 to 20 patients admitted. “The occupancy in government hospitals for corona beds is just 2 to 5%, hence all other services are being continued normally,” he said.