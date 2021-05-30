Covid curfew to continue in Noida, Ghaziabad, monitoring to be strict

Drive through corona vaccination at GIP mall in Noida on tuesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

As the Uttar Pradesh government eases Covid-19 curfew restrictions starting Monday, Noida and Ghaziabad residents will have to wait for relaxations. According to state government officials, curfew will continue to be in place in districts with more than 600 active cases. Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,472 active cases till Saturday while Ghaziabad presently has 1,779 active Covid infections.

Both Noida and Ghaziabad are among 20 districts where “stricter” monitoring will take place in order to bring down cases, said officials. Administration in NCR districts will be increasing testing and tracing more people in order to break the chain of infection, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

There are nine districts from Western UP that have active cases greater than 600 presently. In districts where curfew has been relaxed, shops will be allowed to open between 7 am and 7 pm while following social distancing protocol.

Weekend lockdown and night curfew will continue in Noida and Ghaziabad till further notice. There will be no border restrictions and traffic will move freely within the NCR. The Transport department is looking to resume bus services, albeit with limited capacity and restrictions on standing passengers.

The Covid situation will be reviewed in a week’s time and a decision on relaxation will be taken accordingly. As part of opening process, commercial and industrial activities along with weddings, funerals with limited participation will be allowed.