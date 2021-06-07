Curfew relaxations in Noida starting Monday

As per the administration, shops outside containment zones will be allowed to open between 7 am and 7 pm. The vegetable markets situated in populated areas will only function in open spaces | Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav

The Noida administration has allowed Covid curfew relaxations from Monday onwards as cases dip. The unlockdown process will be followed as per the state government directives and their list of rules and regulations. The UP government had earlier allowed districts with less than 600 cases to lift corona restrictions.

As per the administration, shops outside containment zones will be allowed to open between 7 am and 7 pm. The vegetable markets situated in populated areas will only function in open spaces.

The administration has allowed a gathering of 25 persons for a wedding and 20 persons for a funeral subject to social distancing. More than 5 persons will not be allowed at religious places, the order states. There are no restrictions for interstate travel, officials said.

Restaurants and food establishments will only be allowed to deliver home and no dining is allowed. The state government, presently, has no plans of opening schools, gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls.

The private companies have been asked to encourage work from home and only call employees if necessary. It is mandatory for an office to set up a Covid helpdesk and no official with symptoms will be allowed inside the premises, the order said.

As per the guidelines, two persons can travel in three wheelers, while three persons can ride in an e-rickshaw. Four persons will be allowed in a four wheeler as long as they maintain social distancing.

The weekend lockdown and night curfew between 7 pm and 7 am will remain in place, officials said.