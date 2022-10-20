Covid curbs gone, business picks up pace at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar; traders welcome move

With Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, one of Asia’s biggest wholesale markets, Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, is seeing a heavy footfall and traders are relieved. The business in this market was hit in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The business was hit in the last two years due to the Covid. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) The business was hit in the last two years due to the Covid. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

With the restrictions being lifted, including the mandatory use of masks, traders said sales have started to pick up.

Traders at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Traders at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

“We have seen some uptick in business over the past few weeks and things are improving. Traders suffered heavy losses in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is high time people return to the markets. The police and the district administration, however, need to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” said Harjeet Singh, a trader at Sadar Bazar.

Artificial flowers for sale at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Artificial flowers for sale at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

In the market, announcements to maintain proper distance and not push others are made regularly. In the last two weeks, heavy crowding has been seen with smaller traders and the common public thronging the market to make last-minute purchases.

A view of Delhi’s Sadar Bazar (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) A view of Delhi’s Sadar Bazar (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

According to officials of the district administration, arrangements are being worked out with the civil defence volunteers and the police to manage the crowd.

Traders say sales have started to pick up. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Traders say sales have started to pick up. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

A senior police officer said, “We have deployed additional force at all the markets to oversee the crowds. Adequate personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.”