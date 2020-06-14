COVID-19 testing to be tripled in Delhi, 500 railway coaches to overcome bed shortage: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/PTI)

As the Covid-19 tally inched closer towards the 39,000 mark in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the number of tests performed in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and will subsequently be increased by three times after six days. Delhi has the third highest number of coronavirus cacses in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The decision was taken during a meeting held between the Union minister, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others to discuss the pandemic situation in the national capital.

Besides this, thorough testing will also begin at every polling station in containment zones in the next few days, the minister announced. “A comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for Covid-19 contact tracing,” he said.

Over fears of shortage of hospital beds, Shah said that the Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to the state to manage the patients.

The Union minister also assured the Delhi government support with all necessary resources like oxygen cylinders and ventilators to battle the virus. “The Centre will constitute an AIIMS committee for telephonic guidance to provide correct information and COVID guidelines to small hospitals in the national capital,” he said.

Taking to Twitter later, Kejriwal said the high-level meeting with Shah was “extremely productive”. “Extremely productive meeting between Delhi government and Centre, many key decisions taken; will fight against Covid-19 together,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2020

Apart from Shah, Baijal and Kejriwal, those who attended the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, members of the State Disaster Management Authority and senior officers from the Home and Health ministries.

The home minister is scheduled to hold a separate meeting in the evening with the mayors of Delhi’s three municipal corporations — North, South and East — and commissioners of the civic bodies to discuss the situation.

The lieutenant governor, chief minister and the Union health minister will also attend the evening meeting.

The Supreme Court had on Friday lashed out at the AAP government, describing as “horrific” the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to COVID-19 patients.

Taking note of the “gravity” of the pandemic, the Delhi High Court has also directed the state government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for the coronavirus patients.

