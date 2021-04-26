Covid centre with 500 oxygen beds starts in Delhi’s Radha Soami Beas campus

A Covid care centre with a capacity of 500 oxygen beds started functioning Monday morning at the Radha Soami Beas Complex in Chhatarpur.

Reeling under a severe shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, Delhi has been waiting for an increase in the number of facilities to accommodate more patients, especially those which have the provision of oxygen.

The Covid centre, however, will not be taking in walk-in patients and only those referred by district surveillance officers (DSO) will be taken in. Patients can also call helpline numbers 011 – 26655547-49; 011-26655949 and 011-26655969. The helplines will send patient details to District Surveillance Officers.

Patients have to provide their name, age, address, contact number, SpO2, pulse, and co-morbid conditions and other symptoms.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the centre this morning and said that 200 ICU beds will also come up at the centre soon.

“Visited the Radha Saomi facility this morning. 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central govt for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP,” he tweeted.

The facility was first opened in July last year and was increased to a capacity of over 10,000 beds. It was, however, dismantled in February, just as cases started to rise in Maharashtra.

People in Delhi and NCR have been running from pillar to post to get hospitals beds as well as oxygen, but the massive case load have overwhelmed healthcare facilities, while governments scramble to control the situation.