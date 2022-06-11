Covid cases on the rise again in Delhi, 795 fresh infections on Saturday

Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in the capital, with 795 fresh infections reported on Saturday, which is the highest in almost a month, according to the daily health bulletin of the Delhi government. Delhi’s positivity rate stood at 4.11%, which was also the highest in 32 days. Hospitalisations are also on the rise, with the numbers reaching 92 as compared to a low of 61 at the end of May.

The number of cases, which increased slightly in April soon after the mask mandates were done away with, never went down to the levels seen after the third wave of cases in January. The numbers, in fact, remained stagnant between 300 to 400 and the positivity rate between 1.7% and 2.7% for around two weeks before beginning to rise again.

Not only have the fresh cases gone up, but the number of active cases or those with a current infection has also shot past the 2,000 mark. Delhi recorded 2,247 active cases on Saturday as per the bulletin.

More than 2,000 active cases were last recorded on May 21 as the small spike in cases in April was waning.

On the increase in hospitalisations, city doctors, however, say that the hospitalisations are in patients with other conditions who also happen to test positive for Covid, similar to the third wave in January. Most are reporting to hospitals with fever, cough, and cold.

“The disease is now slowly becoming like the seasonal flu. We see it every year and most recover after some fever, cough, and cold. Some complications are seen, but only in those who are very old or have major comorbidities. With almost everyone having been exposed to the infection and vaccinated, the numbers are unlikely to increase as sharply as the January wave. Unless, of course, there is a change in the virus, but that seems unlikely,” said Dr Atul Gogia, senior consultant of medicine at Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

Agreeing, Dr Rommel Tickoo, director of internal medicine at Max hospital, said, “These ups and downs will keep happening. This is what the endemic level of the disease looks like. Small spikes in cases will happen locally across the country before settling down in six months to a year.”