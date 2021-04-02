Delhi: Covid cases near 3k mark, CM to hold meeting with Jain today

Recently, the Delhi government decided to conduct random testing of passengers coming from states where Covid-19 cases are surging (File)

A sharp rise in Covid cases was seen on Thursday, with the city recording 2,790 cases, as opposed to 1,891 on Wednesday. The increase in cases has prompted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and health department officials on Friday.

A statement issued by the office of the Chief Minister said that an action plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like containment zones, vaccination drive and maintaining availability of hospital beds, will be discussed in the meeting. Officials have also been asked to present the action plan to the CM.

While the city has been testing an average of 75,000 people per day over the past three weeks, the positivity rate has been going up consistently. In the first three weeks of February, the average positivity rate stood at around 0.6%. In the past week, however, it has risen to 2.5%. Positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive for the infection out of the total people tested.

The government Wednesday had increased the ICU beds capacity by 25% in 33 private hospitals. This resulted in an addition of 230 ICU beds along with 842 general beds in the city. At present, there are 6,230 beds reserved for Covid patients in the city. Of these, 2,085 are occupied. These also include 786 ICU beds with ventilators, of which 332 are occupied.

District-level surveillance and monitoring teams have been asked to step up efforts to ensure that the test, track and treat standard procedure is followed in all cases. Teams have been asked to ensure tracing a minimum of 30 contacts per patient, and to make sure they are isolated.

“Cases are increasing at a much faster speed this time around. Because cases in Delhi have been dipping consistently since January, a lot of mechanisms had become a little lethargic; that needs to be shaken off as the rate of growth of cases is much higher this time. We are seeing how in other states, the peak is being seen this year. Delhi saw its peak in November last year when it recorded over 8,000 cases in a day. Over the past month, we have gone from 175 cases in a day to 2,790 cases. We have to be very careful and not let isolation fatigue creep in,” said a senior Delhi government official.

Kejriwal has also ordered stricter implementation of protocols such as wearing masks and avoiding big gatherings where social distancing norms are ignored. He also appealed to those eligible to get vaccinated and said people who haven’t registered on the Cowin portal can walk in to a vaccination centre between 3 pm and 9 pm and get vaccinated.