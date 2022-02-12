Covid cases in Delhi drop below 1,000 after 44 days

Delhi reported 977 fresh Covid cases Friday, recording a daily tally of less than 1,000 after a period of 44 days, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The positivity rate also dropped below the 2% mark to 1.73% Friday.

A positivity rate of less than 2% was recorded for the first time in 42 days as per the data. A Covid outbreak is thought to be under control when a positivity rate below 5% is maintained for more than two weeks, according to the World Health Organisation. The number of cases and positivity rate has been steadily declining despite the government lifting restrictions such as weekend curfew, closure of schools, colleges, and gyms.

The current surge of cases, which was the fifth for Delhi and third for the country, waxed and waned quickly in the capital. The number of fresh cases reported each day remained more than 1,000 consecutively for a period of 44 days during the current surge. In comparison, it remained over the 1,000-mark consecutively for 59 days during the previous surge of cases in April-May last year.

“This current surge of cases was for a short duration as I had predicted before. This is because over 95% of Delhi residents have already been exposed to the virus. This was also the reason we saw fewer deaths this time around,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital.

“It is time for life to go back to normal. We have to treat it just like H1N1, we have it seasonally but no one is too bothered about it,” said Dr Kishore.

He added, there was a need to remain prepared for any other variant of Sars-CoV-2 or other viral infections. “We have seen several pathogens jumping from animals to human beings over the last 20 to 30 years and we will see more and the interactions between humans and animals increase. We have to be prepared. We have to strengthen our sub-centres and primary health centres, create oxygen beds close to people. We have around 1.25 lakh sub-centres across India and 35,000 primary health centres. If all of them were well equipped, people would not rush to hubs such as Delhi where oxygen was in short supply. We have to prepare now so that in case some outbreak happens, the protocols can be activated,” he said.

There have been 1.84 million cases and 26,047 Covid deaths in the capital since the pandemic began in 2020.