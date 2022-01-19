Delhi: Covid cases dip, so does daily positivity rate

Covid positivity rate in Delhi dropped below the 25% mark for the first time since January 9, on Tuesday, indicating that the rate of the growth of Covid cases had slowed in the city.

Delhi reported 11,684 Covid cases on Tuesday and the positivity rate stood at 22.47%.

The positivity rate on Monday was 27.99%. Around 52,000 people were tested in a day. However, deaths continued to remain high at 38.

While there are over 78,000 active cases in the city, only 2,730 people are admitted in hospitals.

Of these, 140 people are suspected to have Covid and their test results are awaited. 937 people are in the ICU and 871 are on oxygen support.

Only 139 patients, with very serious symptoms, are on ventilators.

The national capital has over 15,600 beds set aside for Covid patients but hospitalisation rates have remained low in this wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has decided to deploy senior nursing officers in private hospitals to monitor the treatment being given to Covid patients and to monitor the vaccination process.

A total of 1.5 lakh people were vaccinated on Tuesday. Of these, over 48,000 were children belonging to the 15-17 age group, while over 18,000 received their precautionary (third) dose.

Around 1.19 crore people have got the second dose of the vaccine so far in the city, while 1.4 lakh people have been given the third dose.

Over 6 lakh children in the 15-17 age group have received their first dose.