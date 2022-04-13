Delhi’s Covid cases rise again; city logs 299 infections at a positivity rate of 2.49%

Covid cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly again, with the health department reporting 299 cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent.

Delhi had reported 304 cases on March 4 after which a swift decline was seen.

In total, over the past two days, the city has recorded 501 new cases, with the active case count rising to 814.

According to Wednesday’s health bulletin, with the increase in cases being observed only a few days ago, most hospital beds are still empty. Out of 9,745 Covid beds in hospitals, only 43 are occupied at present. Of these, 43, 32 are occupied by suspected Covid patients. Of the 11 confirmed Covid cases, five are in the ICU and five on oxygen support.

According to government officials, however, with an increase in active cases, this number is also set to rise.

“As cases will increase, a small percentage of people will also get admitted in hospitals. We are hoping that this number will be low like it was in January when the rate of hospitalisation dropped drastically as compared to the second wave,” said a senior Delhi government official.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had earlier this month lifted all Covid restrictions, including the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public.