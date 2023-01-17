No Covid cases in Delhi first time since pandemic started

Delhi recorded no new cases of Covid-19 Monday for the first time since March 2020. According to data shared by the state health department, the number of active cases stands at just 10.

No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday. Delhi has logged only one death due to the infection (on January 9) this month.

As many as 931 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, data shared by the state health department showed. The city reported just one new case on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

As per Monday’s health bulletin, 9 patients were in home isolation and one was admitted to the hospital. Thirteen beds are occupied in Covid-dedicated hospitals and 8282 remain vacant.

On March 2, 2020, Delhi had recorded its first case of Covid-19 and logged 20,07,313 cases with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.94 per cent and 26,522 pandemic-related fatalities so far.

In the last three pandemic waves, the Delta variant-driven second wave in April-May 2021 was the deadliest and witnessed thousands of fatalities The two months of April and June 2021 saw hospitals and family members of patients scrambling for oxygen and doctors being burdened beyond their capacities.

Delhi witnessed the third wave in 2022, with Omicron as the dominant variant which saw a high transmission rate and increased hospitalisation. However, the fatalities were not high due to a large number of patients being vaccinated and the Omicron is a milder version of the virus.