Delhi: Covid cases cross 50 mark after 2 months

Delhi’s daily Covid case count crossed 50 after nearly two months, on Wednesday as 54 cases were reported in the city.

The positivity rate stood at 0.09% and no deaths were reported.

The city had reported 57 cases on September 14.

At present, out of the 9,135 beds reserved for Covid patients, only 170 are occupied and 164 people are under home isolation.

Over 85,000 people were vaccinated Tuesday, and almost two thirds of these were second shots. Out of the 1.5 crore people in Delhi eligible to get vaccinated, at least 1.3 crore have got at least one shot and 77 lakh are fully vaccinated.