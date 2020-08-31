Covid cases in Delhi cross 2,000 mark after 50 days

Testing at a school in Darya Ganj on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

New Covid-19 cases in Delhi reached 2,024 on Sunday, the highest single-day increase since July 10. A steady increase in number of cases as well as positivity rate has had the Delhi government worried, with CM Arvind Kejriwal holding a meeting last week where instructions to double testing were given.

The positivity rate, which in the beginning of August was around 6%, is over 9% at present. The compounded daily growth rate over the past week has also risen to 1.02% against 0.69% in mid-August.

District health officials are now preparing to meet the target of conducting 40,000 tests a day to isolate as many positive cases as possible. Focus will be on aggressive testing in new hotspots, continuous focus on special surveillance groups including domestic helps and self-employed individuals, and tracing contacts of identified cases.

The capital is performing an average of around 19,000 tests (RT-PCR and rapid antigen) in a day.

“Guidelines are already in place. What we need to do now is reach out to those people who are still not willing to get tested. Even after a rigorous awareness campaign on testing, there are many who are not coming forward. This is going to be our focus now. Testing has to be done by following ICMR protocol, so anyone who falls in the category will have to be tested,” said a senior district official.

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told The Indian Express that to increase daily tests, the city’s 300 dispensaries will be operational for two more hours, giving additional time to the public to get tested.

The government has been following the technique of ‘Test-Track-Test’ for effective containment of the disease. As per officials, most cases are now being reported from the same families. “It’s difficult to establish the link in all cases. In many instances, the entire family is later found to be positive only after a case has been reported from the same cluster. This happens as not all are coming forward to get tested,” Jain had said.

Last month, the government had issued a fresh SOP for stricter surveillance in places recording isolated Covid cases.

“ASHA workers and district health officers will have an important role to play. They will make more calls to suspected houses and pockets that are reporting a substantial number of cases. We will also conduct drives to reach out to rural pockets in the district,” said a senior health department official.

