HC raps Delhi govt for failing to operationalise Covid care centre at JNU

The Delhi High Court Thursday rapped the Delhi government for failing to operationalise a Covid Care Centre inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus “despite [its] repeated orders” and said it wants a positive action in the matter by next week.

Justice Rekha Palli said while the JNU administration has already earmarked a space for setting up the Centre, it was the “inaction” on part of Delhi government which has led to the centre not being made operational till date.

“The court is unable to appreciate the inaction and lethargy on the part of respondent no 2 [GNCTD]. Learned counsel for respondent no 2 prays for time to get instructions as to why the directions passed by the Court are not implemented. At request, list on January 19,” said the court, while adjourning the case for hearing next week.

The court was hearing a petition filed in May 2021 by the JNU Teachers Association seeking directions for setting up Covid care facilities in the university campus, a Covid response team and certain oxygen facilities. On May 28 last year, JNU had told the court that a site has been identified and inspected for setting up a Covid care centre inside the campus.

The government had told the court that a dedicated Covid hospital, which is required to be attached with the Covid care centre, has been finalised and a communication in this regard has already been sent to the health department.

However, the government on Thursday said it has separate hospitals and has already set up Covid care facilities in the city. “As on date, we have many doctors. We have separate facilities for people coming from outside and we have set up facilities for betterment of people. Inside campus, we have to share a separate set of doctors,” submitted the government counsel.

However, the court said that it had issued a direction last year. “Court clearly said that you will make the COVID care centre operational. In the last two, three months I didn’t pressurise you because I thought the situation was better. Today you give me this story that you have other centres. That is not the idea. Once a Court has passed the order, you’re supposed to do it,” observed Justice Palli.