‘Covid booster dose coverage only 10%’: Delhi CM Kejriwal urges citizens to get vaccinated

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday urged all citizens above 18 years to take the Covid-19 precaution doses being administered free of cost in all government dispensaries, health centres and mohalla clinics across the national capital.

“Only 10 per cent of the population has received precaution doses. We have to increase this number for our health and safety. We are providing this vaccine for free near your houses. You just have to free some time from your daily life and take the dose,” said Kejriwal. Delhi has administered a total of 3.5 crore Covid vaccinations so far, of which 1.81 crore were the first dose, 1.53 were the second dose and 18 lakh people received the booster dose.

“The entire world has been battling the Covid pandemic for the last two years. We Delhi residents also strongly faced and fought the virus. Now the cases are under control and the cases that are being tested positive are also not serious. The deaths are almost zero in Delhi. People are getting well at home, but the virus is still bad and dangerous, so I appeal to all eligible citizens to go and take the precautionary dose. It is available at all mohalla clinics and government dispensaries for free,” he said.

The chief minister said those citizens aged above 18 who have received two vaccine doses and have completed six months after the second shot are eligible to take the booster dose.

Appreciating the Centre’s support in the vaccination process, Kejriwal said Delhi has the capacity to administer 1 lakh precaution doses per day. He further appealed to all senior citizens, healthcare staff and other workers who directly deal with the public on a daily basis to get inoculated.

“Second doses for those aged above 12 are also being provided across the city, but I am noticing that children are not showing interest in getting the second dose. I appeal to all children to take the second dose and request all the school authorities to reach out to the district administration for setting up Covid vaccination camps in schools so all children get both doses,” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister further advised the public to follow Covid protocol, wear masks and maintain social distance in public.