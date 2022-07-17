scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

‘Covid booster dose coverage only 10%’: Delhi CM Kejriwal urges citizens to get vaccinated

The precautionary or third dose of the Covid vaccine is available for free at all government dispensaries and mohalla clinics, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reminded people.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 1:05:54 pm
The chief minister further advised the public to follow Covid protocol, wear masks and maintain social distance in public. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday urged all citizens above 18 years to take the Covid-19 precaution doses being administered free of cost in all government dispensaries, health centres and mohalla clinics across the national capital.

“Only 10 per cent of the population has received precaution doses. We have to increase this number for our health and safety. We are providing this vaccine for free near your houses. You just have to free some time from your daily life and take the dose,” said Kejriwal. Delhi has administered a total of 3.5 crore Covid vaccinations so far, of which 1.81 crore were the first dose, 1.53 were the second dose and 18 lakh people received the booster dose.

“The entire world has been battling the Covid pandemic for the last two years. We Delhi residents also strongly faced and fought the virus. Now the cases are under control and the cases that are being tested positive are also not serious. The deaths are almost zero in Delhi. People are getting well at home, but the virus is still bad and dangerous, so I appeal to all eligible citizens to go and take the precautionary dose. It is available at all mohalla clinics and government dispensaries for free,” he said.

The chief minister said those citizens aged above 18 who have received two vaccine doses and have completed six months after the second shot are eligible to take the booster dose.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers

Appreciating the Centre’s support in the vaccination process, Kejriwal said Delhi has the capacity to administer 1 lakh precaution doses per day. He further appealed to all senior citizens, healthcare staff and other workers who directly deal with the public on a daily basis to get inoculated.

“Second doses for those aged above 12 are also being provided across the city, but I am noticing that children are not showing interest in getting the second dose. I appeal to all children to take the second dose and request all the school authorities to reach out to the district administration for setting up Covid vaccination camps in schools so all children get both doses,” said Kejriwal.

More from Delhi

The chief minister further advised the public to follow Covid protocol, wear masks and maintain social distance in public.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement