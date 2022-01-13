Bid To Cover All In 15-17 Age Group: For children out of schools, vaccination camps at childcare centres

Schools are doubling up as centres for vaccinating children in the 15-17 age group in Delhi, attempts are also being made to reach those outside of school, including setting up camps at childcare institutions.

Camps at schools have played a crucial role in speeding up the vaccination process for teenagers. At Mount Abu Public School Rohini, 85% of the approximately 500 eligible students were vaccinated on the school premises in a two-day camp. At Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Peeragarhi, around 31% of the 1,115 eligible students have been vaccinated so far at two school vaccination centres and one dispensary nearby. The head of the school, P D Sharma, said he is trying to complete the vaccination by next Wednesday.

However, this is also the age group with the highest number of children not attending school. The Delhi government’s socio-economic survey conducted between November 2018 and 2019 had found that 1,15,465 children aged 14 and above were not attending school.

The Women and Child Development department is working with district administrations to vaccinate all eligible children in childcare institutions and homes. For instance, all 120 teens eligible in Asha Kiran Complex have been vaccinated.

“This time, we’ve re-strategised and learnt from past lessons that we should not wait for people to come to centres but go to them where they are. The focus right now is to reach all those who are under institutional cover – be it schools or childcare homes. After that, we will think more about those who are covered by neither. We have already vaccinated all eligible children currently in institutions and welfare homes in the district. We have also provided the information of all centres to NGOs working in the area, and if they find any eligible children who are not covered, they can direct them to those,” said Northwest Delhi district magistrate Cheshta Yadav.

“We are trying to maximise coverage through the maximum number of channels. We’re in touch with NGOs, RWAs and civil society organisations. They have been active during the pandemic, assisting us with vaccination camps for other categories and they have networks in their areas,” said South Delhi DM Sonalika Jiwani.

An issue that some DMs have flagged, though, is that a large number of those administering vaccines have contracted Covid during the ongoing third wave, meaning that resources are currently stretched.