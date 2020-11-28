Covid and past lessons dictated Delhi Police strategy

During the protests at Singhu during the day. Praveen Khanna

It was on Thursday evening that the Delhi Police received intelligence inputs that farmers travelling in tractors would try to make their way into the capital, prompting them to formulate a strategy for Tikri and Singhu borders. According to senior officers, they had to keep the Covid situation in mind, hence multiple security chains were set up so the protesters would stay as far away from police personnel as possible.

A senior police officer said that till Wednesday, they had decided to use barricades and trucks filled with sand to stop farmers. But they received information that protesters might use tractors to try and move these out of the way.

“Senior officials of districts concerned immediately called a meeting to change their strategy and decided to use concrete barrier blocks, then a JCB machine along with crane hooks, and lastly barbed wire fencing on concrete blocks, so that no one will directly touch policemen,” an officer said.

Senior officials of both ranges discussed the plan with the Special CP (Western zone) and he discussed it with the Delhi Police Commissioner. “After getting approval, they told SHOs to make the arrangements and set up the barrier keeping the need for distancing in mind,” the officer said.

An officer said lessons were learnt from a farmer protest in 2018. “Around 35 companies of paramilitary forces and over 2,000 police personnel were deployed at Singhu and Tikri borders.”

