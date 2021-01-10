Covid-19 vaccine must be free for all: Arvind Kejriwal to Centre

Every Indian should be administered the Covid-19 vaccine for free, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre on Saturday. (File photo)

Every Indian should be administered the Covid-19 vaccine for free, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre on Saturday. “Corona is the biggest pandemic of the century. It is important to protect our people from it. I appeal to the Centre to vaccinate every citizen for free. The expenditure towards carrying this out will save a lot of lives,” he tweeted.

The Delhi government also announced that teachers will be considered frontline workers as part of the vaccination drive. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted Saturday, “Delhi’s teachers have played a very significant role in supporting the government in fighting the pandemic. Quarantine centre, containment zone, surveys, duty to check face mask adherence, online teaching – they have taken the lead across sectors. Hence, the government has kept teachers in the category of frontline workers.”

The government had said 51 lakh people — comprising healthcare staff, frontline workers, people with co-morbidities and those aged above 50 — will be administered the vaccine in the first phase. It had also announced that the vaccine will be free for Delhi residents.

The CM had said Delhi has around 3 lakh healthcare workers and 6 lakh frontline workers, which also include police personnel, civil defence volunteers apart from teachers.

Daily Covid cases continued to remain below the 1,000 mark in the capital, with 519 new cases being recorded on Saturday.

While total cases stood at 6,29,801, the death toll touched 10,666, with 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.