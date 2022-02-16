Covid-19 vaccination picks up pace again in Delhi but booster dose uptake remains slow

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi has picked up pace again over the last ten days but precaution doses (third dose or booster dose) accounted for less than 8 per cent of all doses, according to data from the CoWIN portal.

The drive for precaution doses in healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities has been slow mainly due to the high level of infections in the January surge. A person can be vaccinated only three months after a known infection as per the government guidelines.

More than 91,000 doses were administered on average over the last two days, up from the daily average of 89,800 doses last week (barring the weekend when only 12,800 doses were administered).

In the two preceding weeks, the daily average was 67,000 and 59,000 respectively as saturation in almost all age groups accounted for a dip in numbers.

The numbers picked up after the drive was opened for the second dose for children aged between 15 and 17.

Over the last ten days, children accounted for 42 per cent of vaccination and those aged between 18 and 44 for 43 per cent.

“Initially, when many Covid-19 cases were being reported, we thought that many people would be coming for vaccination. That was what had happened during the Delta wave. In fact, we had prepared for a little over 20 per cent of those above the age of 60 years (the Centre had estimated that 20 per cent of the old would have comorbidities and need the precaution dose). However, that did not happen. Now, most people who are due for vaccination have had an infection during the current wave so they are not eligible,” a district official said. —-