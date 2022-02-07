Saturated, second doses constitute 70% Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi

Only 15,531 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Sunday, with those aged between 15 and 45 receiving the most, according to data on the government’s CoWIN portal. Second doses accounted for almost 70 per cent of the day’s vaccination in Delhi.

Though the vaccination had picked up from the end of January as children started getting their second dose, the cumulative number of daily doses has not crossed the 1,00,000 mark for nearly 20 days now. Officials say that this is because vaccination has saturated in Delhi with 100 per cent of adults having got their first dose and 82 per cent both doses.

The vaccination for children between 15 and 18, which began on January 3, has so far covered 80 per cent of eligible beneficiaries with the first dose. After districts began conducting school-based camps, the vaccination has slowed down after picking up earlier when those children eligible for their second dose started availing it.

“Now, most people – children and adults – who have not been vaccinated, are either ineligible to get it because of some medical condition or have migrated elsewhere. There are very few people, less than 0.1 per cent, who have refused to take the vaccine,” said a district official.

The precaution doses or the third dose in the most vulnerable will also start to pick up next month onwards. So far, 321,380 precaution doses have been administered in the capital. The coverage is slow because of the prescribed period of nine months between the second dose and the third dose. The three-month waiting period after a known Covid-19 infection is also slowing down the vaccination drive.